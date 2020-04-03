With uptick in domestic violence cases during COVID-19 outbreak, NY seeks to help victims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State officials reminded New Yorkers about the domestic violence hotline that's available to residents after an uptick in cases has been reported during the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone number for the hotline is 1-800-942-6906. It is operated by the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

If it's an emergency, call 911.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa shared the information during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's briefing Friday. There have been reports of more domestic violence cases during the outbreak.

DeRosa said she spoke to the New York State Police about the reported rise in domestic violence incidents. Some reports indicate that the number of cases is up 15 to 20%.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler told The Citizen this week that the department is seeing more domestic incidents.

"It's unacceptable on any day and I want people to know that in every single case that is reported, the state police is going to investigate fully and bring the full bear of the law behind it," DeRosa said.