INFRASTRUCTURE

Work complete on Route 34B bridge replacement in Tompkins County

  • Updated
Route 34B bridge

The new Route 34B bridge is open in Lansing.

 New York State Department of Transportation

Work to replace a bridge used by many Cayuga County-area motorists when driving to the Ithaca area has finished.

The state Department of Transportation on Thursday held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the bridge carrying Route 34B over Salmon Creek in the Tompkins County town of Lansing.

The $18.4 million project to replace the original bridge, built in 1930, includes a steel-frame and 8-foot-wide shoulders to provide additional room for disabled vehicles and pedestrians.

 "New York remains steadfast in our commitment to modernizing our state's transportation network and giving localities and regional economies the infrastructure they need to stay competitive," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release announcing the project's completion. "This bridge has provided vital connectivity for decades, serving the local community and countless visitors who come to enjoy the natural treasures of the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes regions. As we continue to build back stronger from the pandemic, we are doubling down on our efforts to prioritize infrastructure that sustains key connections, supports all modes of travel and enhances safety for everyone."

Route 34B bridge

Officials hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Route 34B bridge in Lansing.
