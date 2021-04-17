Work on Auburn's State Street plaza project begins this week

After years of effort and multiple attempts to redevelop 1-7 State St. in Auburn, construction on the $1.4 million project to transform the city-owned plot into a outdoors event plaza is poised to start.

Work on the State Street Plaza Project is scheduled to begin on the week of April 19, according to a news release from the Auburn city government.

Planned upgrades to the property include filling the site, installing pavement treatments, retaining walls, lighting and ground outlets, electrical service, landscaping, ornamental piers, site amenities and storm utility work. Survey work and site mobilization is planned for April 19, with site grading and drainage on April 23 and site utility work on May 7, the release said. The project's timeline also includes concrete and brick work from May to September and landscaping currently set to start July 30. The project has a target completion date of Nov. 12.

