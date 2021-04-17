Work on Auburn's State Street plaza project begins this week

After years of effort and multiple attempts to redevelop 1-7 State St. in Auburn, construction on the $1.4 million project to transform the city-owned plot into a outdoors event plaza is poised to start.
Work on the State Street Plaza Project is scheduled to begin on the week of April 19, according to a news release from the Auburn city government.
Planned upgrades to the property include filling the site, installing pavement treatments, retaining walls, lighting and ground outlets, electrical service, landscaping, ornamental piers, site amenities and storm utility work. Survey work and site mobilization is planned for April 19, with site grading and drainage on April 23 and site utility work on May 7, the release said. The project's timeline also includes concrete and brick work from May to September and landscaping currently set to start July 30. The project has a target completion date of Nov. 12.
"Being centrally located downtown, the property is surrounded by residential, commercial, and small businesses. The street will remain open during construction; however there may be certain times that deliveries require temporary use of the street and may result in a temporary closure," the news release said. "Limited parking will remain on State Street. Parking is available on Genesee Street, the Dill Street Parking lot and the parking garage." People are asked to visit auburnny.gov/parking-city-auburn/pages/parking-garage-information for parking garage hours and rates.
The bulk of the project's funding will be coming from $1 million through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, where the state is providing $10 million to various downtown Auburn projects. In March, the Auburn City Council approved a $400,000 bond ordinance for the State Street work.
It took a long string of starts and stops to get to this point. The area used to be where Kalet's Department Store was located, but the spot was turned over to the city in 1995 over tax foreclosure. A series of redevelopment attempts followed, including making it the site of a theater, before the city decided to turn it into an outdoor public park.
Bids for the project's construction and construction inspection services were authorized in March. Various land agreements were struck with adjacent property owners possessing nearby land to get small parcels of 1-7 State St.