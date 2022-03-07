Working Families Party endorses Josh Riley in Auburn-Syracuse race for Congress

As Democrats decide who to support in the potential seven-way 22nd Congressional District primary, the Working Families Party has made its endorsement.

The party is supporting Josh Riley in the newly drawn district that is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, along with parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. The cities of Auburn, Cortland, Geneva, Ithaca and Syracuse are in the district.

Riley is the only non-incumbent to receive the Working Families Party's support on Monday. The party also backed U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Jerrold Nadler, Sean Patrick Maloney, Antonio Delgado, Paul Tonko, Joe Morelle and Brian Higgins for reelection.

"We're proud to endorse eight leaders for Congress who are fighting to strengthen our democracy, protect our climate, and invest in working families," said Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party. "New York's congressional delegation has been one of the strongest advocates of the Biden agenda, championing critical investments in climate and care, as well as the restoration of the Voting Rights Act. We're confident that with a Working Families majority in Congress, we can get these legislative priorities over the finish line."

The Working Families Party is one of four political parties that has automatic ballot status in New York. The state allows fusion voting, which permits parties to cross-endorse candidates.

Riley is one of seven Democrats vying for the party's nomination in the 22nd district. The candidates include Francis Conole, who had the Working Families line in 2020 but relinquished it after losing the Democratic primary.

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are the other Democrats in the race.

Riley is moving into the district after initially planning to challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. The existing 22nd district covers much of the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Riley is an Endicott native.

But after the maps were redrawn, much of the current 22nd was put in the new 19th district, where U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado is running for reelection. Riley did not want to force a primary against Delgado, so he opted to change course and run in the new version of the 22nd district.

Riley has raised $416,200, trailing only Conole ($439,638) in the crowded primary. Riley has more cash on hand ($381,112 to Conole's $284,502), but Conole has more funds available for the primary election.

An attorney who has worked in the private and public sectors, Riley's experience includes stints as general counsel to U.S. Sen. Al Franken on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He was also a fellow in U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy's office.

Riley has now picked up a pair of major endorsements from progressive leaders and organizations within the last few days. Over the weekend, Dana Balter, who was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2018 and 2020, endorsed Riley for Congress.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be the heavy favorite to win the 22nd district seat. Democrats have a sizable enrollment advantage — there are over 57,000 more Democrats than Republican voters — in the district.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

