Write-in candidate wins Cayuga village election

Just two names appeared on the ballot for the two open village of Cayuga Board of Trustees seats in this year's election, but one of those candidates did not secure the victory.

A write-in candidate, Shane Ellis, received 26 votes in Tuesday's village of Cayuga election, enough to eclipse Patricia Hanford's 22 votes and secure the second of two spots, according to the village clerk's office. Andrew Wright, the other candidate whose name was on the ballot with Hanford, received the most votes with 29.

The trustee seats are for two-year terms.

There were eight other people who received write-in votes in the village election, but none of them had more than two votes.

Out of seven villages that held elections this year, just two races in Cayuga County villages had contested seats on their ballots.

In Aurora, voters chose two people to fill four-year terms on the village board. Thea Miller, who received 100 votes, and Janet Murphy, with 97 votes, were the winners. Marie Dentes came in third with 66 votes.

In Weedsport, John Clark (156 votes) and Francis Gross Jr. (141) secured the two four-year terms in the contested race for trustee seats. Chere Perkins fell short with 95 votes.

