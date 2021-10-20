Yaw, Strong split on Cayuga County leadership question

A first-time political candidate is facing a first-time office-holder as Geraldine Germano-Yaw challenges Mark Strong for the District 9 seat on the Cayuga County Legislature this election.

The district consists of the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill in the southeastern part of the county.

In a conversation with The Citizen, the two candidates agreed on some of the questions they would have to try to answer as members of the Legislature next term, such as redistricting the county Legislature's 15 seats and continuing to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not entirely agree, however, on the question of the future of the county's leadership itself.

Strong, a veteran of the Moravia Fire Department who was sworn into the Legislature in January after the District 9 seat was vacated, believes county leadership should become an elected position. County government is currently structured to be led by an administrator who is hired by the Legislature, but that position has been vacant since the last administrator, J. Justin Woods, was fired without cause in 2019. Strong favors the county moving toward an elected executive form of government.

"I believe that person should be voted on by the people of the county," he said. "This will affect everyone in the county, so I feel everyone in the county should have a say who that person is."

As creating an elected county executive position could take years, Strong believes the Legislature chair — currently Aileen McNabb-Coleman — should continue running the county day to day in the interim. The fact the chair's salary was raised from $30,000 to $65,000, amid COVID-19, makes that even more of a natural solution for now, he said. He twice voted against authorizing the hiring of an operations officer to assist McNabb-Coleman.

Germano-Yaw, on the other hand, believes the administrator position should remain one that is hired by the Legislature after a search process. The Sempronius resident, who spent the last 15 years of her career as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Ithaca, told The Citizen that she believes the Legislature should fill the leadership position "as soon as possible."

That process could be delayed by COVID-19, Germano-Yaw continued, as the county continues to manage the local response to the pandemic. But both she and her opponent praised the county for that response. The Legislature and Cayuga County Health Department's effort since March 2020 has been "as successful as it could have been considering all the challenges," she said.

"I think people were just inventing the wheel as they were going along, doing the best they could with a terrible, terrible situation," she said. "In the long run, I think we did a stellar job."

Strong praised the county's work making testing and the COVID-19 vaccine available to the public, though he stressed that he believes receiving the vaccine should be "an individual choice."

Similarly, the candidates agreed on the topic of redistricting the county Legislature using data from the 2020 census. Neither believes redistricting should happen anytime soon, with Germano-Yaw saying "a lot of care needs to be taken before we start slashing things apart." Strong, for his part, said that if redistricting is pursued by the county, it should wait to do so.

"If it was left up to me, we'd leave it alone and look at it down the road," he said.

Redistricting was the reason this year's Legislature elections were approved by the voting public to be for two-year terms, which will align all of the current 15 seats on the same schedule and allow for districts to be redrawn.

Each District 9 candidate, if elected, would bring passion for other local issues to the seat.

For Strong, those issues include the environment. He wants to make sure natural resources are used wisely, and drinking water from Owasco Lake is protected. The legislator has been educating himself about the harmful algal blooms affecting the lake in recent years, he said, and has been attending meetings of the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District as well.

"There are a lot of people working hard to make sure our water is safe," he said. "My district is a farming community, and the water, land and trees are all important to farmers."

Germano-Yaw, meanwhile, is concerned about access to mental health support in the area. Citing her background in the field, she said she believes early intervention, for instance, can help identify more problems for children. She's also passionate about broadband accessibility in Cayuga County, calling it "a gamechanger" for people who need to work or attend school remotely.

"It's just a human right nowadays to be able to be connected to the internet," she said.

Geraldine Germano-Yaw Residence: Sempronius Age: 72 Family status: Widow of Bruce Yaw, who died two years ago; stepdaughter, Sarah Yaw, and her husband, Doug Lloyd; two grandchildren, Ella and Jed Lloyd; and stepdaughter’s mother, Gilda Occupation: Retired psychiatric nurse practitioner, Tompkins County Mental Health, Ithaca Education: Graduated from Baumholder American High School in Baumholder, Germany, 1967; registered nurse degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College, 1985; B.S., health education and sociology, Community General Hospital nurse practitioner program, 1995; certified in psychiatry and family health Elected/community service experience: Former member, Sempronius Variance Board; current member, Sempronius Assessment Board; former president, Tompkins-Cortland Nurse Practitioners Association; Democratic representative for Sempronius for six years

Mark Strong Residence: Moravia Age: 61 Family status: Wife, Renee; sons, Justin and Brandon Strong; parents, Fred and Jenette Strong Occupation: Retired U.S. Air Force veteran; retired from New York State Department of Corrections Education: Moravia High School Elected/community service experience: Currently Cayuga County legislator, District 9; longtime member, Moravia Volunteer Fire Company; member, Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board; coach, Moravia Youth Trap Team

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

