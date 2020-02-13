Yes, home bakeries are legal in NY

+3 Rising to the occasion: Auburn woman runs bakery from home After a few months of running her bakery, Em's Rolls, Emily Alexander was able to gather eno…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The exemption is limited to foods "where there is not a history of food-borne illness and the nature of the product makes the possibility of illness less likely," the agency states on its website.

Food products requiring refrigeration are not allowed to be sold by home processors. The Department of Agriculture and Markets conducts an annual review to determine if products should be added or removed from the approved list.

Other prohibited food items include "custom or specialty baked goods," such as cakes, cupcakes or cookies, for birthdays, weddings and other events. The reason these baked goods are banned is that custom bakery items are under the jurisdiction of the state, county or local health departments. ​

The Department of Agriculture and Markets answered some frequently asked questions on its website. Home processors' kitchens won't be inspected unless there's a complaint and while in-state online sales are allowed, products can't be shipped outside New York.

Other responses address why fruit and vegetable breads, raw nuts and using melted chocolate are prohibited.