Zeldin takes aim at Hochul: 'No good reason' to replace acting Cayuga County DA

The situation involving the Cayuga County district attorney has become an issue in the campaign for New York governor.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Wednesday criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, for "attempts to remove" acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, who succeeded Jon Budelmann as the county's top prosecutor after his resignation in December.

Zeldin also slammed Hochul for not using her power to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced after taking office in January that he would not prosecute certain offenses or would downgrade some charges. Bragg has faced bipartisan criticism for his policies.

"Kathy Hochul's priorities are entirely out of whack and entirely out of touch with the priorities of everyday New Yorkers," Zeldin said. "While she's failed to take action to fire Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for refusing to do his job, enforce the law and protect New Yorkers, she's reportedly focused on replacing the acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci for absolutely not good reason even though the acting DA is actually doing her job and enforcing the law.

"If Hochul moves forward with jamming a Democrat into this position for her self-serving motives, it will be clearer than ever that Hochul's priorities are all about politics, partisanship, and power rather than public safety."

While the governor has the power to remove a district attorney, they also have the authority to fill vacancies. After Budelmann's resignation, Hochul can appoint a new Cayuga County district attorney.

Grome Antonacci, among others, argue that there is precedent for governors not filling such vacancies. They point to Hochul's predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declined to make appointments when there were open seats during his tenure.

Unlike Cuomo, Hochul has not ruled out naming a new district attorney. Her office insists that no decision has been made. After Grome Antonacci accused the governor's office of a "backroom deal" with local Democrats to appoint a new district attorney, a spokesperson for Hochul said that she "continues to review her options and will do what is best for all Cayuga County residents."

Even if Hochul names a district attorney, there will be an election this year to fill the open seat. Grome Antonacci has launched her campaign for a full four-year term and is seeking the Republican and Conservative nominations. So far, there is not a Democratic candidate for the seat.

