Zeldin wants NY to reinstate death penalty after Buffalo shooting

In the aftermath of a racist mass shooting that killed 10 and injured three at a Buffalo supermarket, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin thinks it's time for New York to bring back the death penalty.

Zeldin released a statement on Sunday calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and the state Legislature to reinstate the death penalty. He proposes making certain crimes eligible for the death penalty, including fatal hate crimes, killing police officers and other first responders, and homicides involving multiple victims.

"A simple Saturday afternoon at the local supermarket should never end in violence, tragedy and death," Zeldin said. "Across our state, streets, subways, businesses and homes have been turned over to criminals. Yesterday's Buffalo tragedy was a brutal reminder of the raw, violent hate on the rise in NY.

"Asian Americans have been killed in NYC with knives, hands, and hammers. Three Jews were assaulted this past week in Brooklyn. Sikhs have been beaten up. None of it is welcome here, in any form, and those who commit fatal hate crimes, acts of terrorism, and other extreme violence should be brought to justice, and in some of these cases, the only fitting form of justice is the death penalty."

The Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, ruled in 1977 that the state's death penalty law was unconstititonal. But in 1995, then-Gov. George Pataki, the state's last Republican governor, signed a new death penalty law. At the time, there was bipartisan support for the law in the state Legislature.

Under the law signed by Pataki, death penalty-eligible crimes included serial murders, killing corrections officers, judges and police officers, and murders while committing other violent crimes, such as rape.

However, in 2004, the Court of Appeals ruled that the law was unconstitutional. Four years later, then-Gov. David Paterson disbanded the state's death row.

Even when the death penalty was reinstated, no incarcerated individuals were executed. The last execution was in 1963.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed for legislation that remove the death penalty from state law. He proposed the bill after the Catholic Church announced it would push for the abolition of the death penalty. He also wanted to honor his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, who opposed the death penalty and vetoed bills that would've reinstated capital punishment in New York.

