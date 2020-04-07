Grants available for ventilator, protective equipment manufacturing in New York state

A funding initiative has been started to increase manufacturing of ventilators and personal protective equipment in New York state.
FuzeHub, the statewide New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, announced this week the launch of a competitive grant program that will award $400,000 in COVID-19 manufacturing grants.
According to a news release, the grants are designed to aid existing New York state-based, small- to medium-sized manufacturing companies that can meet prevailing FDA requirements and quickly accelerate production of personal protective equipment and respiratory care equipment that has been depleted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The program will offer two tracks:
• Prevent the Spread: Four $50,000 grants will be awarded to increase manufacturing capacity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), specifically N95 masks.
• Save Lives: Two $100,000 grants to increase manufacturing capacity of respiratory care equipment, specifically ventilators.
“Across New York State, manufacturers are rising to meet the challenges of this unprecedented time. They are playing a critical role in the fight to stop the spread of this virus and save lives,” said FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc in a statement. “FuzeHub created the COVID-19 Manufacturing Grants program to expand resources available to help manufacturers accelerate the production of essential supplies needed on the frontlines of this battle to restore public health.”
The application deadline is Friday, April 17. To apply, manufacturers should visit fuzehub.com/coronavirus-grant.
FuzeHub said that due to the urgent need for more respirators and ventilators, the panel reviewing applications will prioritize projects that are clearly defined and ready to be undertaken immediately. Projects will be expected to be completed as quickly as possible to help address emerging shortages of supplies. Further eligibility requirements are listed at FuzeHub’s website.
The COVID-19 Manufacturing Grants will be allocated through FuzeHub’s Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund, which annually awards about $1 million to bolster New York’s manufacturing, technology and startup ecosystems.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.