Grants available for ventilator, protective equipment manufacturing in New York state

A funding initiative has been started to increase manufacturing of ventilators and personal protective equipment in New York state.

FuzeHub, the statewide New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, announced this week the launch of a competitive grant program that will award $400,000 in COVID-19 manufacturing grants.

According to a news release, the grants are designed to aid existing New York state-based, small- to medium-sized manufacturing companies that can meet prevailing FDA requirements and quickly accelerate production of personal protective equipment and respiratory care equipment that has been depleted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program will offer two tracks:

• Prevent the Spread: Four $50,000 grants will be awarded to increase manufacturing capacity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), specifically N95 masks.

• Save Lives: Two $100,000 grants to increase manufacturing capacity of respiratory care equipment, specifically ventilators.