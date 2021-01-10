'Gratitude and satisfaction': Longtime Auburn ambulance director retires

That said, Fricano simply felt he was too old to be on a two-person crew for a medical call, for example.

"If I got five or 10 guys around, I might help them out, but I'm going to be 73 years old on my next birthday, and there comes a time when you look at it and you go 'You know what? It's time to go home,'" he said. "As much as I love it and I miss it and the people and the work, I don't want to be somebody who can't do the job the way it has to be done."

Hailing from Long Island, Fricano has been an EMT for over 50 years. He was recruited to come to Auburn in 1988 to improve the city's ambulance services. By 1992, he was asked to take over operational control of Eastern Paramedics, Inc., Auburn's paramedic service at the time. He had been been the director for TLC since 2006, when it took over for the Rural/Metro ambulance service.

Fricano said he is thrilled by the advancement of patent care in Cayuga County over the years, and he encouraged TLC to use the latest best practices and technology. He added that company-wide training is implemented at TLC so employees can continually learn, but said he is happy that emergency medical services continually evolve. He noted he is extremely proud of what TLC has accomplished, proudly noting the prowess of the employees and that the company's average response time is around three-four minutes.

