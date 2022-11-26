'Great town spirit': Community comes together for Auburn holiday parade

AUBURN — As a steady stream of bright lights, colorful characters and jolly tunes went by, Cameron Mevec took in the Auburn holiday parade with wide eyes.

The parade, held for its 35th year, made its way through East Genesee Street Saturday. Onlookers of all ages were clustered together on both of the street's sidewalks. Carol Hamilton said she, her daughter-in-law Khalysa Mevec and Khalysa's daughter Cameron, 2, moved to the area earlier this year with other family, so the three of them came to the downtown Auburn parade for the first time.

While Cameron gazed at the parade as she sat on Khalysa's shoulders at one point, Hamilton said she didn't expect to see so many people at the festivities but was happy about the size of the crowd.

"It's a beautiful, warm winter night, it's just gorgeous, and there's a lot of great town spirit in this town," Hamilton said. "Auburn has a lot of great spirit and a lot of sense of community and it's nice to see everybody come out and celebrate the city, celebrate the holidays and support each other."

Khalysa talked about what she thought brought so many attendees out to the event.

"It's something to do, different experiences for the kids," she said.

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and other members of the Auburn City Council were among those walking in the parade and waving to people. The sounds of the Auburn High School's Vanguard Marching Band cut through the air at one point. One float held people dancing in shark costumes, while the Ghostbusters of Central New York also made an appearance. One of the Ghostbusters also had a Batman mask on. A giant inflatable display of Jack Skellington from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was featured, with people dressed as other characters from the film following behind.

Floats, vehicles and walking participants from many local businesses and community groups were also present. Consistent smiles could be seen on the faces of participants.

Earlier in the event, Victoria Bernard walked in a circle around her great-grandmother, Jerri Bernard, a couple times as the duo waited for the parade to start while people were still gathering. Since Victoria, 5, started school recently, she and Jerri haven't been able to see each other as much as they used to, so Jerri took her great-granddaughter out to see Santa Claus at Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius earlier that day and to the parade.

Jerri said she feels it is important for people to attend events such as the holiday parade following the shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People need to be out and around people again. They need to celebrate Christmas, and this just brings people together," she said.