An upstate New York man has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from porches.
The New York State Police in Oneonta received several complaints of packages being stolen from porches in the city's west end, according to a news release. One house had a doorbell camera. The video was used to identify a suspect and his vehicle.
Police said a resident saw a man who matched the description of the suspect and contacted authorities.
Andrew J. VanDusen, 38, of Gilbertsville, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and six counts of petit larceny.
VanDusen was arraigned by a judge at Otsego County Central Processing and Arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 2 in Oneonta Town Court.
Troopers found the packages near a snowbank on West Street Extension in Oneonta. One package had its contents damaged, according to police. Troopers also recovered other packages that hadn't been reported stolen. The packages were returned to their owners.