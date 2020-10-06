 Skip to main content
Grocery chain Aldi to open location on Grant Avenue
BUSINESS

Grocery chain Aldi to open location on Grant Avenue

A.C. Moore

The Auburn A.C. Moore location in Auburn Plaza in March. According to a building permit filed with the city of Auburn, an Aldi grocery store will open in the space.

 Jeremy Boyer

Months after the closure of A.C. Moore in Auburn Plaza, discount grocery chain Aldi appears to be moving in.

The chain recently filed a building permit for a commercial remodel of the space, the city of Auburn's Code Enforcement Office confirmed with The Citizen on Monday.

ALDI Tully Division Vice President Aaron Sumida declined comment, saying the chain has no information to share at this time.

Michael Wachs, of plaza owner Auburn Associates, also declined comment.

A.C. Moore left the plaza in March due to the arts and crafts retail chain going out of business. It did not become a location of fellow arts and crafts retailer Michael's, as some of A.C. Moore's 145 stores did.

Aldi currently has one other location in the Auburn area, on Clark Street Road near Fingerlakes Mall. The German family-owned chain consists of more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

