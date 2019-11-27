A class of 11 Cayuga County first responders, representing multiple police agencies, completed a 40-hour crisis intervention team training program last week.
The program is meant to help first responders more effectively deal with calls concerning someone in a mental illness crisis. Patrol officers, custody officers and detectives with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, as well as county 911 center employees, New York State Police and an Auburn Police Department officer, participated in the training.
Sheriff Brian Schenck said his department has seen a "large increase" in the amount of calls they receive for people who are in a crisis in regards to their mental health.
"This is some specialized training that will help our members deal with these incidents, certainly with more knowledge about the problem and an understanding of what is needed in a particular situation so we can help limit the number of responses," Schenck said.
The state selected Cayuga County to receive the instruction, which was developed by the Institute for Police, Mental Health & Community Collaboration in Rochester.
Don Kamin, director of the institute, described the localized training as a first step to transforming how public safety agencies respond to people in mental health crises. Kamin was also the program's lead instructor.
The week-long training took place in the Cayuga County Public Safety Building from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22. It included suicide intervention, simulation exercises and role playing crisis situations with instructors.
One exercise included people in the class putting on headphones for a simulation of what it's like to hear auditory hallucinations or hear distressing voices.
Kamin said the simulation aims to develop an understanding of "why it is that when you approach someone like that, they may have difficulty answering any question — even the most simplest of questions," Kamin said.
He said research has also shown that police agencies with crisis intervention programs employ less use of force. In its fifth year, the training has also been taught in Suffolk, Steuben, Yates and Montgomery counties.
Along with four law enforcement trainers and a mental health clinician, Kamin also covered topics like substance use, developmental disabilities and dementia. The Cayuga County mental health department and the state Office of Mental Health also helped with instruction.
The sheriff's office was the lead agency participating in the training. Schenck said the training was "well-received" by his department's officers and detectives.
"I think the officers that attended, having a better understanding of what somebody that's suffering from mental illness is dealing with, is going to help them certainly deal with the situation more appropriately," he said.