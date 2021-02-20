Group raising funds for vibrant Tubman mural on Auburn building

"We believe that citizens of Auburn and all who pass through our downtown should be exposed to a dramatic visual representation of these unfamiliar aspects of her remarkable life," the group said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few artists answered the call, Ullyette said. But it was Hutchinson's vibrant collage of scenes from the second half of Tubman's life — and a bush of her beloved strawberries — that won the group's favor. The fact that Hutchinson is a Black resident of Auburn makes it all the more appropriate that the visual tribute to Tubman comes from his artistic imagination, Ullyette continued.

Hutchinson told The Citizen that he designed the mural to evoke the medieval tapestries that depict entire life stories in a single image. They're not only beautiful, he said, but also educational.

"I hope this mural will become a beautiful new landmark for downtown, but it's also a great way to share the overlooked details of Harriet Tubman's incredible life right here in Auburn," he said.