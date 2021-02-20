Group raising funds for vibrant Tubman mural on Auburn building

About $35,000 is standing in the way of a local group adding some historic hues to downtown Auburn in the form of a mural of Harriet Tubman.
The Harriet Tubman Boosters are working to raise that amount to fund the installation of a 61-by-26-foot mural of Tubman designed by local artist Arthur Hutchinson. Once funded, it will be installed by local business A&M Graphics on the wall of the Nolan Block facing the corner of Genesee and North streets. Grant Kyle, whose family owns the block, told The Citizen they've given their approval.
Hutchinson designed the mural in response to a call for artists issued by the Boosters. The group has long wanted to commission a visual tribute to its namesake, President Laurel Ullyette told The Citizen. While searching for sites, it heard the Kyle family wanted to use the drab gray wall of the Nolan Block, which is being developed into commercial and residential spaces, for public art.
Its site secured, the group then put together the call for artists, with a few parameters. The Kyles wanted the mural to be modern and bright, breaking from the current appearance of the wall. And the group wanted the imagery to focus on Tubman's lesser-known life in Auburn, which saw the abolitionist and Civil War spy advocate for women's suffrage and start both a hospital and a home for elderly Black residents. That imagery could also inspire visits to the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park down the street, the Boosters said in a news release.
"We believe that citizens of Auburn and all who pass through our downtown should be exposed to a dramatic visual representation of these unfamiliar aspects of her remarkable life," the group said.
A few artists answered the call, Ullyette said. But it was Hutchinson's vibrant collage of scenes from the second half of Tubman's life — and a bush of her beloved strawberries — that won the group's favor. The fact that Hutchinson is a Black resident of Auburn makes it all the more appropriate that the visual tribute to Tubman comes from his artistic imagination, Ullyette continued.
Hutchinson told The Citizen that he designed the mural to evoke the medieval tapestries that depict entire life stories in a single image. They're not only beautiful, he said, but also educational.
"I hope this mural will become a beautiful new landmark for downtown, but it's also a great way to share the overlooked details of Harriet Tubman's incredible life right here in Auburn," he said.
The Boosters are now accepting donations on their websites via PayPal. Once the $35,000 has been raised, and the group has had its application for the mural approved by the city, A&M will be ready to install it, Ullyette said. She hopes the work, which will take a couple weeks, can begin by summer. The mural will be made of vinyl applique that's durable and low-maintenance, Kyle added.
"It's like a billboard, but we don't want it to be an ad," he said. "We want it to celebrate the history of Auburn."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.