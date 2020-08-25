Group seeks to open Cayuga County charter school

A group of central New York residents want to offer a public charter school that would serve as an alternative to public schools without the financial barrier of a private institution.
Maureen Angotti and others have been working on establishing the Finger Lakes Classical Academy. But starting a charter school with public funds is a long and arduous process even under normal circumstances, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finger Lakes Classical Academy is looking toward a 2022 opening.
Angotti, a member of the academy's board, said the idea behind pursuing a public charter school was to make an alternative to traditional public school more accessible to families who may not be able to afford the tuition of a private school. With public funds, the school wouldn't require tuition.
"Auburn and Cayuga County in general is a very middle-class area, and tuition is out of reach for so many families," Angotti said.
She said the public charter model is more sustainable than a private school. She said she appreciates the efforts and dedication of those who work at private institutions, but "it's really, really difficult at a private level to maintain and to find the kind of education that you want because of fundraising needs."
The academy's curriculum would focus on "classical, traditional learning," Angotti said, based on American educator E.D. Hirsch Jr.'s Core Knowledge curriculum. It features methods of teaching phonics and math that Angotti feels are particularly effective, and includes history, geography, natural sciences, arts and civic duty. She added that it also involves students starting a second language in elementary school and starting Latin by third grade.
"There's just so many things about it that are, in my opinion, the best way to educate a child," she continued.
Angotti said she found the curriculum a couple years ago and was greatly impressed. She had also had a lot of conversations with people who wanted to explore possibilities outside of public schools but didn't feel they were financially able to do so. She said the work to get this idea off the ground has been a group effort, adding that one board member studied Hirsch's methodology in college.
The board started getting involved in public events last year to get the word out about the school. The state's charter application process asks for documentation showing there has been public outreach.
The pandemic has made that effort more difficult, Angotti said, along the process of submitting an application to an authorizing entity, which she said for upstate New York is primarily either the state Board of Regents or SUNY. The most recent window of opportunity to apply was supposed to be in July but it was canceled. The next opportunity, Angotti continued, is during this upcoming winter. However, that is OK, she said, since it gives the board more time for public outreach.
The authorizer would decide how many grades the academy would have. The board hopes to open the school in Auburn, but that hasn't been determined, Angotti said, because it will depend on the authorizer and finding a building. A 2021 opening is possible but not likely at this point, she said, due to the July application period being cancelled. The board is looking at 2022 as its likely opening.
Seeing so many people work toward making this school a reality has been encouraging despite the circumstances and setbacks, Angotti said.
"I'm amazed at people's perseverance, which speaks to the recognition that there is a need in this community to have some school choice that isn't a financial burden on families," she said.
Public charter schools are funded through money per pupil from the state. Advocates for traditional public schools — which also rely on state funding — have long argued such charter institutions sap public schools of money, resources and students. Charter proponents argue these facilities have more autonomy since they are independently operated but still have to live up to to the standards in their individual charters and have a lot of positive aspects for students.
Joseph Sheppard, president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, said he had not heard that a charter school could potentially be coming to the district. He said there are possible benefits to charters such as a ability to experiment and teachers not contending with state testing.
There also can be problems, he said.
"There's no real accountability measures for their practices lots of times. Some charter schools have been great, some have been like a degree factory, where it's like, 'Give me your money and we'll get you through,' and the students don't really get much benefit out of it."
The major downside to charter schools for public institutions, Sheppard said, is that they can siphon off staff and enrollment numbers.
"With enrollment numbers going down, the school district loses even more state funding because it's going off to the charter school," he said.
On the other hand, Sheppard said, "competition leads to innovation."
"Competition can be a good thing. It can cause the public schools to have to raise their game to keep their enrollment up to compete against the charter schools," he said. "But at the same time, losing resources and trying to innovate to keep some of those resources could hurt."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
