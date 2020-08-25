Group seeks to open Cayuga County charter school

"There's just so many things about it that are, in my opinion, the best way to educate a child," she continued.

Angotti said she found the curriculum a couple years ago and was greatly impressed. She had also had a lot of conversations with people who wanted to explore possibilities outside of public schools but didn't feel they were financially able to do so. She said the work to get this idea off the ground has been a group effort, adding that one board member studied Hirsch's methodology in college.

The board started getting involved in public events last year to get the word out about the school. The state's charter application process asks for documentation showing there has been public outreach.

The pandemic has made that effort more difficult, Angotti said, along the process of submitting an application to an authorizing entity, which she said for upstate New York is primarily either the state Board of Regents or SUNY. The most recent window of opportunity to apply was supposed to be in July but it was canceled. The next opportunity, Angotti continued, is during this upcoming winter. However, that is OK, she said, since it gives the board more time for public outreach.