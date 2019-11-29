A gun magazine discovered on the grounds of Weedsport Junior-Senior High School earlier this month belonged to the Weedsport Police Department officer serving as the Weedsport Central School District's special patrol officer.
The district said in a news release dated Nov. 25 on the district's website that two students found a gun magazine in the grass median of the high school on the evening of Nov. 22. The students promptly notified a school official, the news release said, and the school administration was informed that evening. The administration immediately contacted the police department.
After an investigation, the school district said, the department learned the magazine belonged to their officer serving as the special patrol officer for the district "and it had inadvertently detached from the officer’s extra magazine case."
The news release said the district and the police department are continuing to investigate "and will ensure that mechanisms designed to prevent any future occurrence of this nature are in place."
"The school district and Village of Weedsport Police Department intend to take all steps necessary to protect the welfare of school district students and staff," the news release said.
School district and police department officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.