HABs continue to flourish in Cayuga County-area lakes

Harmful algal blooms have become widespread in Owasco Lake and have increased in frequency in Skaneateles Lake, but municipal treatment systems have so far kept them from reaching public drinking water.
The Onondaga County Health Department on Friday reported that for the first time this summer, HAB toxins were detected at the intake pipes for water systems that draw from Skaneateles Lake. Testing of treated water, however, did not detect toxins.
Skaneateles Lake is a water supply for systems that serve residents in Syracuse, Dewitt, the village and town of Skaneateles, the village and town of Elbridge and the village of Jordan.
A similar scenario has been playing out for several weeks for water systems drawing from Owasco Lake, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
Recent samples of raw water at the two treatment plants that process Owasco Lake water showed microcystin, a toxin that can cause health problems when ingested, at levels exceeding the federal guidelines.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency states 0.3 micrograms/liter over a 10-day period is the level at which treated drinking water should not be used by children 5 and younger, and 1.6 micrograms/liter is the threshold for people older than 5.
A raw sample at the city of Auburn treatment plant taken Tuesday had 1.93 micrograms/liter and a sample taken Thursday had 0.47. The treated water, though, did not have any detectable toxins.
At the town of Owasco plant, Tuesday's sample had less that 0.3 mirograms/liter but Thursday's came in at 0.38. The town's filtration system successfully removed those toxins, as well.
Blooms in Owasco Lake have become widespread and more intense, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs tracker. Three HABs confirmed last week were classified as "open water" or "widespread or lakewide." Until those blooms appeared, previous confirmed HABs this summer were put into the "small localized" or "large localized" category.
The DEC states the following about open water, widespread and lakewide blooms:
• Widespread or Lakewide: Bloom affects the entire waterbody, a large portion of the lake, or most to all of the shoreline.
• Open Water: Sample was collected near the center of the lake and may indicate that the bloom is widespread and conditions may be worse along shorelines or within recreational areas. Special precautions should be taken in situations when a Confirmed with High Toxins Bloom is reported with an Open Water extent because toxins are likely to be even higher in shoreline areas.
All of the recent Skaneateles Lake blooms have been considered small or large localized.
The Cayuga County Health Department has advised residents that it will notify and advise the public if toxins appear in treated water. It recommends storing 1 gallon of clean water for each person in the home and having a minimum of a three-day supply in case of a water emergency.
The blooms are also a health threat to people who recreate in the lake water.
Public health officials urge people to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.