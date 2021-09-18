HABs continue to flourish in Cayuga County-area lakes

This video from the state Department of Environmental Conservation provides guidance for identifying harmful algal blooms, which are beginning to surface in state waterways for the summer season. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html for more information about HABs in New York state.

Harmful algal blooms have become widespread in Owasco Lake and have increased in frequency in Skaneateles Lake, but municipal treatment systems have so far kept them from reaching public drinking water.

The Onondaga County Health Department on Friday reported that for the first time this summer, HAB toxins were detected at the intake pipes for water systems that draw from Skaneateles Lake. Testing of treated water, however, did not detect toxins.

Skaneateles Lake is a water supply for systems that serve residents in Syracuse, Dewitt, the village and town of Skaneateles, the village and town of Elbridge and the village of Jordan.

A similar scenario has been playing out for several weeks for water systems drawing from Owasco Lake, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

Recent samples of raw water at the two treatment plants that process Owasco Lake water showed microcystin, a toxin that can cause health problems when ingested, at levels exceeding the federal guidelines.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency states 0.3 micrograms/liter over a 10-day period is the level at which treated drinking water should not be used by children 5 and younger, and 1.6 micrograms/liter is the threshold for people older than 5.