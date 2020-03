Halftown-led Cayuga Nation Council seeks federal probe of riot

In a March 1 letter to the U.S. Department of Interior's assistant secretary of Indian affairs and the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, nation attorney David W. DeBruin blames Indian chiefs and other citizens from Canada for the violence that unfolded in Seneca Falls minutes after a press conference held by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

The chiefs represent various clans that make up the Cayuga Indian Nation and come from within the United States as well as the Six Nations of the Grand River reservation in Canada. On Saturday prior to the fighting that broke out, the chiefs condemned the actions of the Halftown council and the nation police on Feb. 22 when they seized property that had been controlled by Halftown opponents and demolished buildings on the site. The Halftown council has pointed to court and bureaucratic rulings in recent years that recognize it as the governing authority of the Cayuga Nation, and therefore entitled to take control of the property from what they've labeled as trespassers.