Halftown-led Cayuga Nation Council seeks federal probe of riot

DeBruin's letter accused the chiefs, specifically ones from Canada, of planning Saturday's violence.

"The riot was an intentional intrusion on to Cayuga Nation land for the express purpose of violence, and it almost certainly was planned by the so-called Canadian chiefs who crossed into the U.S. and then over the Cayuga Nation border to commit a terrorist act," the letter stated.

Joe Heath, an attorney representing the Cayuga Nation faction that has disputed Halftown's leadership authority, said that accusation was false. Heath, who was at the Seneca Falls site on Saturday, said the violence broke out when a small group of Haudenosaunee supporters of the chiefs crossed crime-scene tape and walked onto the property. Heath said the chiefs had told their supporters ahead of Saturday's gathering not to do that, but after the press conference, a few men made what Heath called an "ill-advised" decision to walk onto the property.

In the confrontation that ensued, both sides in the dispute are accusing the other of being the aggressors.

"What I saw was a police riot," Heath said, referring to the Cayuga Nation officers, comparing their actions to the scenes that played out in North Dakota during the 2016 Standing Rock Sioux Reservation pipeline protests.