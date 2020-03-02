Halftown-led Cayuga Nation Council seeks federal probe of riot

The Cayuga Nation Council led by federal representative Clint Halftown is asking federal authorities to investigate Saturday's riot on the nation's Seneca Falls property, calling the actions by people who oppose Halftown "acts of terrorism."
In a March 1 letter to the U.S. Department of Interior's assistant secretary of Indian affairs and the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, nation attorney David W. DeBruin blames Indian chiefs and other citizens from Canada for the violence that unfolded in Seneca Falls minutes after a press conference held by the Cayuga Nation chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
The chiefs represent various clans that make up the Cayuga Indian Nation and come from within the United States as well as the Six Nations of the Grand River reservation in Canada. On Saturday prior to the fighting that broke out, the chiefs condemned the actions of the Halftown council and the nation police on Feb. 22 when they seized property that had been controlled by Halftown opponents and demolished buildings on the site. The Halftown council has pointed to court and bureaucratic rulings in recent years that recognize it as the governing authority of the Cayuga Nation, and therefore entitled to take control of the property from what they've labeled as trespassers.
DeBruin's letter accused the chiefs, specifically ones from Canada, of planning Saturday's violence.
"The riot was an intentional intrusion on to Cayuga Nation land for the express purpose of violence, and it almost certainly was planned by the so-called Canadian chiefs who crossed into the U.S. and then over the Cayuga Nation border to commit a terrorist act," the letter stated.
Joe Heath, an attorney representing the Cayuga Nation faction that has disputed Halftown's leadership authority, said that accusation was false. Heath, who was at the Seneca Falls site on Saturday, said the violence broke out when a small group of Haudenosaunee supporters of the chiefs crossed crime-scene tape and walked onto the property. Heath said the chiefs had told their supporters ahead of Saturday's gathering not to do that, but after the press conference, a few men made what Heath called an "ill-advised" decision to walk onto the property.
In the confrontation that ensued, both sides in the dispute are accusing the other of being the aggressors.
"What I saw was a police riot," Heath said, referring to the Cayuga Nation officers, comparing their actions to the scenes that played out in North Dakota during the 2016 Standing Rock Sioux Reservation pipeline protests.
DeBruin described the situation differently in his letter. "This group of rioters tore down crime scene tape and marched deliberately on to Cayuga Nation land with the express purpose of engaging in violence against the Cayuga Nation Police Department. They proceeded for much of the next hour to push, punch and kick Nation police officers."
While asking the Justice Department to investigate Saturday's incident, DeBruin also chided U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy for a Dec. 19 letter he had sent to both sides warning that they could be in legal jeopardy should they escalate their property dispute.
"The rioters were emboldened by this letter. They demeaned the Cayuga Nation and its police officers as they were violently assaulting them. Whatever the purpose of the letter, its only practical effect was to encourage lawlessness and violence and create confusion among responding law enforcement agencies," DeBruin wrote.
Heath called that part of DeBruin's letter an "absurd twist of reality" and said he planned to submit his own correspondence to rebut DeBruin's claims.
Kennedy could not be reached for comment on Monday.
