Happy hunting: Children dash for sweets at Easter egg hunt in Auburn

AUBURN — For the first time in three years, the young and young at heart bolted across a green landscape in search of candy-filled treasures at the 71st Annual Hoopes Park Easter Egg Hunt in Auburn.

Before the mad dash began, scores of children and adults clung to the tape separating them from the 3,500 plastic eggs with candy inside that were strewn across the park within the taped perimeters Saturday. It was the first iteration of the decades-spanning park tradition due to held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's festivities, for which six bikes would be given out to those who found select eggs, were hosted by the Auburn Rotary Club. Among those awaiting for the search to start were Niomi Gould and her children Gwendolyn, 6, and Glenn, 5. The pair jumped up and down rapidly, with Glenn asking "Mom, what time is it?!" at one point in anticipation.

Gould said this was the first time she and her children have gone to the egg hunt. She talked about why she wanted to take them to the event.

"I don't feel like hiding a bunch of eggs for them," Gould said with a laugh.

She added that the event gets her children out in the community and "at the end of the day, they've socialized." Gould added that she felt few family events have been available in the city for the last couple years, so was happy about the hunt being held.

A noise blared through the air to signal the start of the hunt as children sprinted toward the plastic goods. Some parents would point out where a egg was while other children would go ahead to look for themselves. Within minutes, the landscape was picked almost completely clean of eggs.

As the dust settled and the young participants assessed how many sweets they scored, Dan Murphy and his daughter Emma, 4, counted out her eggs in her bag as Emma's mother, Kat, watched. Dan and Kat — the latter of whom sported a headband with bunny ears — said they wanted to show their daughter a new experience, with Kat noting that a lot of Emma's classmates from her preschool were present. The parents said they were glad the event was available

"It hasn't been around for so long since COVID, so we're happy," Kat said.

Ed Helinski, the publicity and marketing chairman for the rotary club, said Friday that the group became involved in this year's event relatively recently. After it was known that the former hosts for the event, the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club, would not be holding the hunt for this year, Helinski said, some concerned citizens reached out to the rotary organization to see if the group wanted to take over the event. The club approached the city of Auburn, he added, saying that "they welcomed us with open arms." Helinksi also thanked Joe Calarco of AFLAC New York and Frank Henderson and Chris Adessa of Mesa Grande Taqueria are sponsoring and underwriting the event.

Helinski talked about why the rotary club wanted to help maintain the hunt, noting that the entire event was put together in around 18 days. He also thanked the various people and entities involved, including Walmart in Auburn, which he said donated five bikes instead of the two they normally give "just to make up for lost time" due to the event being canceled in recent years, Helinski added. A rotary club member bought a sixth bike and donated it for the event.

As families waited to line to pick up the prizes they won from the egg hunt, Saylor Grillo, 5, waited with her family to get the bike she won through snagging one of thee special eggs. Her brother Drake played with a stuffed bunny he won. The children were accompanied by their mother, Chelsea Winslow, Chelsea's parents, Terry and Susan, and Chelsea's sister Kimberlee. Terry said he took his children to the egg hunt decades ago, back when attendees would search for actual hard-boiled eggs that were died colors. Chelsea said she appreciated the festivities.

"It's great to see everyone out here, to see people that you've known for years, and it's just a great way to connect with everyone," she said.

