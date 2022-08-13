'Happy to get out': People enjoy normalcy at Founders Day festival in Auburn

AUBURN — Katherine Heckerman's smile ignited like a light display upon spotting a classic bright red Chevrolet Malibu in downtown Auburn Saturday.

Katherine, 16, and her mother, Christine, gathered by the vehicle during a car show as a part of the city's Founders Day weekend events, which began Thursday and continued Saturday. An array of cars were lined up around Genesee and South streets, with vendors such as Poppy's Ice Cream and Shepherds Brewing Co. serving refreshments while parts of downtown were blocked off for the festival.

After Katherine quickly snapped a photo of the Chevrolet with her cell phone, she and Christine explained that they love Chevys. Christine mentioned that earlier in the show, she noticed two Chevrolets from the year she was born. The two said they interested in the history of Auburn and the city's Founders Day but originally came out to eat somewhere during the event. After going to Cafe 108, they started admiring all of the hardware on the street. Noting that all of the jovial faces and laughter surrounding them, Christine talked about why they wanted to be a part of the festivities.

"To celebrate Founders Day, and this is part of it, seeing the cars and seeing some of the people just celebrate and be happy," she said.

The Heckermans expressed happiness over seeing people out following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything seems like how it was," Katherine said.

"How it should be," Christine added.

Tunes from artists ranging from Billy Joel to Vanilla Ice could be heard playing at different areas at the event. Even among the various vehicles of different colors, makes, models and eras spotlighted at the car show, such as Ron Wilbur's 2004 Dodge RAM truck with Lamborghini doors pointed toward the sky.

Members of the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club were swinging their partners round-and-round at the showmobile stage at the corner of Genesee and William/Dill streets. Ed and Joanna Derck were walking around with daughter Riley, 4, who briefly met with Abner, the mascot for the Auburn Doubledays.

Steve and Sarah Gleason were out at the car show with their black Great Dane, Roxie. The Auburn couple said they wanted to look at the cars and noted that Roxie gets a little nervous around strangers, so they try to get her out as much as they can, although they noted their canine companion was doing well Saturday.

Sarah said that, like most people, they didn't go out much during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they were glad to be out and about.

"It's nice to see everybody out and wandering around in Auburn," she said.

As Roxie sniffed around, Steve and Sarah said they had already spoken with a family they knew in the short amount of time they had been at the event.

"Post-COVID, I think everybody's just happy to get out, not have the masks, it's more relaxed now," Steve said.