Harbor Freight Tools, a hardware retailer with more than 1,000 stores across the country, opened its latest location Sept. 17 in Auburn Plaza. It's the 44th Harbor Freight in New York state.
The 15,500-square-foot store offers automotive tools, air and power tools, storage equipment, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. All hand tools sold at Harbor Freight come with a lifetime warranty, the California-based company said in a news release.
Auburn Associates, which owns the Grant Avenue plaza, built a new space for Harbor Freight. It combines the spaces previously occupied by Rent-A-Center, which moved to the former Hong Kong Buffet in the plaza, and clothing retailer rue21, whose lease was terminated. Michael Wachs, of Auburn Associates, called Harbor Freight "a tremendous company" in February.
"They'll bring a whole new energy into Auburn that's best for the community," he said.
To celebrate the opening, the store will host a grand opening celebration at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The first 500 customers will receive a free six-piece screwdriver set, with no purchase necessary.
"We're passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done," said David Debolt, manager of the Auburn Harbor Freight, in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools."