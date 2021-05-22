Hard-rockers RATT to invade New York State Fair

California rock band RATT will take the Chevy Park audience “Round and Round” at the New York State Fair this summer.
The fair announced this week that the show has been added to the Chevrolet Music Festival. The band, known for its steady stream of rock hits as well as its appearance in a funny commercial for GEICO insurance, is scheduled to perform Saturday, Aug. 21, at a time to be announced later.
“Whether it’s their music or their great performance in the hilarious GEICO commercial, RATT are here for a good time. This will be a fun show for rock fans and it’s one they shouldn’t miss,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.
The fair is planned to be in an outdoor format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms.
To fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
Previously announced acts include:
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can watch the concert.