Hard-rockers RATT to invade New York State Fair

California rock band RATT will take the Chevy Park audience “Round and Round” at the New York State Fair this summer.

The fair announced this week that the show has been added to the Chevrolet Music Festival. The band, known for its steady stream of rock hits as well as its appearance in a funny commercial for GEICO insurance, is scheduled to perform Saturday, Aug. 21, at a time to be announced later.

“Whether it’s their music or their great performance in the hilarious GEICO commercial, RATT are here for a good time. This will be a fun show for rock fans and it’s one they shouldn’t miss,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

The fair is planned to be in an outdoor format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms.

To fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.

Previously announced acts include:

• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.