The Skaneateles Lake Association on Tuesday reported what is likely the first large harmful algal bloom of the season on the lake's northern end.
According to a newsletter sent to association membership, a state Department of Environmental Conservation-trained SLA volunteer reported a suspected "large localized" bloom off the shoreline of Thayer Park in the village of Skaneateles Tuesday morning.
The DEC defines a large localized bloom as one near many properties, within an entire cove, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of a waterbody.
A preliminary sample collected from the bloom, according to the newsletter, confirmed the presence of microcystis, one of several genera of cyanobacteria that form HABs. The toxicity level of the sample has not been confirmed.
While nearly ever major lake outside of the Adirondacks has experienced a bloom this summer, Skaneateles Lake has so far been spared, according to the DEC's NYHABS tool.
The online tool allows users to submit reports of HABs, including location, extent, description and photos for review by DEC staff.
Skaneateles Lake serves as the source of drinking water for the the city of Syracuse, the town of Skaneateles and the villages of Skaneateles, Jordan and Elbridge.
Representatives with the Onondaga County Health Department's Division of Environmental Health, which monitors the drinking water supply, did not return a request for comment by press time.
Water sample results between July 7 and Aug. 12 did not show detectable levels of toxins at any time.
The state Department of Health warns against drawing untreated lake surface water for drinking in any circumstances. During a bloom, the department says even treated surface water should not be used for drinking, cooking, or making ice.
People, pets and livestock should avoid contact with any floating mats, scums, or discolored water, according to the DEC.
More information on HABs is available from the state DOH at health.ny.gov/harmfulalgae.