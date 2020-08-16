Harmful algal blooms getting bigger, more numerous in Owasco Lake

After a relatively quiet July and first several days of August, harmful algal bloom reports on Owasco Lake have surged in the past week.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation's HAB monitoring map on Sunday afternoon was showing 10 "current" blooms confirmed in the lake since Aug. 6, with eight of them confirmed between Monday and Thursday. DEC classifies blooms confirmed within the past two weeks as current.
Most of the new blooms are located on the eastern shoreline of the lake's northern half. Two of them, one at the boat launch in Emerson Park and another in the middle of the lake about a mile south of the park, are classified by DEC as "widespread or lakewide," the first such blooms to have that designation in Owasco Lake in 2020.
The other blooms have been described as "large localized," defined as a "HAB near many properties, within an entire cove, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of a waterbody," or small localized, which means the HAB is "in a small area of the waterbody, limited from one to several neighboring properties."
By contrast, the "widespread or lakewide" category is defined as a HAB "in an entire waterbody, a large portion of a lake, or most to all of the shoreline."
The increased HAB activity in the lake is a concern for recreational users. The Cayuga County Health Department advises residents to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
When there are blooms present, the health department says that private water supplies taken directly from the lake should not be used for bathing, showering or washing dishes, even if the water is treated.
On Thursday, the county health department reported that algae was seen in water that was entering the city of Auburn treatment plant. Samples of both the raw water coming into the plant and the treated water did not detect toxins, however. Sampling was also negative for toxins at the town of Owasco treatment facility.
So far this summer, HAB toxins have not been detected in public water systems that draw raw water from Cayuga, Owasco or Skaneateles lakes. If public water systems are affected by harmful algal blooms, health departments will notify residents.
Residents who think that they found a harmful algal bloom should report it through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website at dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html.
Anyone with questions or symptoms that may be related to exposure to harmful algal blooms should contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.