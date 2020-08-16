Harmful algal blooms getting bigger, more numerous in Owasco Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a relatively quiet July and first several days of August, harmful algal bloom reports on Owasco Lake have surged in the past week.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation's HAB monitoring map on Sunday afternoon was showing 10 "current" blooms confirmed in the lake since Aug. 6, with eight of them confirmed between Monday and Thursday. DEC classifies blooms confirmed within the past two weeks as current.

Most of the new blooms are located on the eastern shoreline of the lake's northern half. Two of them, one at the boat launch in Emerson Park and another in the middle of the lake about a mile south of the park, are classified by DEC as "widespread or lakewide," the first such blooms to have that designation in Owasco Lake in 2020.

The other blooms have been described as "large localized," defined as a "HAB near many properties, within an entire cove, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of a waterbody," or small localized, which means the HAB is "in a small area of the waterbody, limited from one to several neighboring properties."