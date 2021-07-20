Harmful algal blooms now abundant on Cayuga Lake

The season for harmful algal blooms on upstate New York water bodies has arrived, and Cayuga Lake is experiencing the most confirmed reports.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs map, there have been 23 confirmed blooms of the toxic algae on Cayuga Lake over the past two weeks. No other water body in the state is showing more than three current blooms.

The Cayuga Lake blooms include several along shoreline in Cayuga County. Last week, the Cayuga County Health Department said HABs forced the closure of swimming areas at the Wells College dock and the beach at Camp Casper Gregory.

The Wells College dock area remained closed to swimming as of Tuesday morning, with another confirmed bloom reported as recently as Monday, according to the village of Aurora website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HABs - July 20 The state Department of Environmental Conservation's harmful algal blooms map shows 23 confirmed blooms in Cayuga County over the past two weeks.

The current Cayuga Lake blooms are spread throughout, with 12 in Cayuga County, six in Seneca County and five in Tompkins County.

There no other active HABs confirmed in Cayuga County as of Tuesday, according to the DEC map.