Harmful algal blooms proliferate in Owasco, Skaneateles lakes

Harmful algal blooms have returned with intensity to a pair of lakes in the Cayuga County area in the second half of August.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs tracker as of Friday night was showing 25 confirmed blooms in Owasco Lake from Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 26. In Skaneateles Lake, the map showed 24 confirmed blooms from Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug. 26.
Cayuga Lake, which had seen a similar explosion of localized blooms in late July and early August, has had 16 confirmed reports between Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 26.
All of the blooms in both lakes were classified as either small or large localized blooms. While those localized blooms could be found throughout the shoreline areas of both lakes, none have been massive enough to be labeled as widespread or lakewide as of Friday.
While the Cayuga County-area blooms have not yet taken over entire lakes, there is some troubling data about their level of toxicity. A raw water sample tested Aug. 18 at the Auburn drinking water filtration plant, which draws from Owaso Lake, showed 8.37 micrograms/liter of microcystin, a toxin that can cause health issues. Federal guidelines put 0.3 micrograms/liter over a 10-day period as the level at which treated drinking water should not be used by children 5 and younger, and 1.6 micrograms/liter is the threshold for people older than 5.
Fortunately, Auburn carbon filtration system successfully removed the toxins from the treated water. Raw water samples at the Auburn and Owasco plants on Monday and Wednesday last week ranged from 0.16 to 0.27 micrograms/liter, but both facilities' carbon filters successfully removed those toxins.
The high raw water toxin level, though, was concerning to local health officials. Cayuga County Legislator Elane Daly, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, brought the recent high toxin raw water test result to the Legislature's attention at its meeting Tuesday.
"As these levels get this high, you certainly want to make sure that the carbon filters we have installed are going to keep our drinking water safe," she said. "It's kind of startling."
The Cayuga County Health Department has advised residents that it will notify and advise the public if toxins appear in treated water. It recommends storing 1 gallon of clean water for each person in the home and having a minimum of a three-day supply in case of a water emergency.
The blooms are also a health threat to people who recreate in the lake water.
Public health officials urge people to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.
