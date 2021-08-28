Harmful algal blooms proliferate in Owasco, Skaneateles lakes

Harmful algal blooms have returned with intensity to a pair of lakes in the Cayuga County area in the second half of August.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation's HABs tracker as of Friday night was showing 25 confirmed blooms in Owasco Lake from Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 26. In Skaneateles Lake, the map showed 24 confirmed blooms from Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug. 26.

Cayuga Lake, which had seen a similar explosion of localized blooms in late July and early August, has had 16 confirmed reports between Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 26.

All of the blooms in both lakes were classified as either small or large localized blooms. While those localized blooms could be found throughout the shoreline areas of both lakes, none have been massive enough to be labeled as widespread or lakewide as of Friday.