Harmful algal blooms reported on Owasco Lake, beach at Camp Y-Owasco closed

Harmful algal blooms have been found on Owasco Lake, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The blooms were reported on Thursday and it's expected that they will continue due to the warm weather. The health department closed the beach at Camp Y-Owasco because of the presence of harmful algal blooms.

When the blooms are no longer present, water samples will be collected and analyzed to determine if the beach can reopen. The health department said it will notify the camp when the beach may reopen.

The health department advises the public to avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present. That could indicate the presence of blooms that are harmful.

Residents should avoid blooms in lakes and streams. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, according to the department.

When there are blooms present, private water supplies taken directly from the lake should not be used for bathing, showering or washing dishes, even if the water is treated. Public water supplies from the lake are treated, disinfected and monitored.