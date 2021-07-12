Harmful algal blooms shut down two Cayuga County beaches

This video from the state Department of Environmental Conservation provides guidance for identifying harmful algal blooms, which are beginning to surface in state waterways for the summer season. Visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html for more information about HABs in New York state.

Two beaches on Cayuga Lake have been closed after harmful algal blooms were spotted, the Cayuga County Health Department said Monday.

The department ordered the beach at Wells College to close Friday and at Camp Casper Gregory to close Monday because of HABs, which can cause a range of health problems when contacted by people and pets.

HAB blooms are just starting to emerge in water bodies around the state. The typically become more frequent and widespread in the months of July, August and September.

The health department said the beaches will remain closed until the visible HABs clear and water test results come back clean.

"We do encourage the public who are heading out to a public bathing beach to contact the beach operator prior to arriving to determine if it is open for swimming," the department said. "HABs tend to be occur in lakes on warm days when the water is calm. Bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance or floating scum should always be avoided, as they are potentially harmful."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0