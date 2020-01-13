The awards season recognition for "Harriet" continued Monday morning as actress Cynthia Erivo and song "Stand Up" were nominated for Oscars.
Erivo will be up for Best Actress for her performance as Harriet Tubman at the 92nd annual Academy Awards Feb. 9, and "Stand Up," which she co-wrote, will be up for Best Original Song.
Erivo and her song have been nominated for several awards this season. Both were nominated for, but did not win, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Erivo has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, and that ceremony will take place Jan. 19.
Among Erivo and her song's several additional nominations are the NAACP Image Awards, which will take place Feb. 22. "Harriet" was nominated for a total of 10 NAACP Image Awards, leading the field. Those nominations include Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Ensemble Cast, Outstanding Directing for Kasi Lemmons and Outstanding Writing for Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard.
The nationwide release of "Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harrie…
You have free articles remaining.
Erivo's wins so far this awards season include the Hollywood Film Award for Breakout Actress and the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Song.
However, Erivo is considered a long shot for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Both the Golden Globe and the Critics' Choice Award in that category went to Renée Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy," and the Oscar will likely be hers as well. Still, if Erivo wins that award and/or Best Original Song, she will become the youngest person in history to complete the EGOT, an unofficial "grand slam" achievement that stands for "Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony." Erivo, 33, won the other three awards for her lead role in the Broadway musical "The Color Purple."
"Harriet," which follows Tubman's escape from slavery in Maryland and subsequent journeys to free others, will become available digitally on Tuesday. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD Jan. 28.