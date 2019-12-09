"Harriet" is off to a promising start this awards season.
The first major motion picture about the life of Harriet Tubman collected two Golden Globe nominations Monday morning. Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the iconic Underground Railroad conductor, was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. And "Stand Up," the song Erivo sings and co-wrote for the film, was nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture.
The first televised awards show of the season, the 77th Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on NBC Sunday, Jan. 5. The awards are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Additionally, "Harriet" collected the same two nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, which were announced Sunday. The awards will be presented by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association on Jan. 12.
The nationwide release of "Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harrie…
You have free articles remaining.
Erivo's nominations for Best Actress could increase her chances of receiving the same nod at the Academy Awards. However, the Golden Globes splits the category between dramas and musicals/comedies, and the Critics' Choice Awards allow a wider field of nominees, so her competition for the Oscar will be greater.
An Academy Award win would also give Erivo the vaunted EGOT: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Not only would she join that exclusive club of entertainers, but at 33 years old when the Academy Awards take place Feb. 9, Erivo would be the youngest ever to do so. The current holder of that record, songwriter Robert Lopez, completed his EGOT at 39.
"Harriet," which premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Janelle Monáe. It was directed by Kasi Lemmons from a screenplay she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard. The film follows Tubman's escape from slavery in Maryland and return trips south to free hundreds of slaves, and ends with her and her family settling in Auburn.