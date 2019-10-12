SENNETT — The Rev. Dr. George Huffsmith said he has enjoyed seeing both recurring and new faces over the years at the Harvest Festival in Sennett.
The fourth annual event featured people of all ages at various corners of the Sennett Federated Church Saturday. Huffsmith, the church's pastor, said the festival is meant to be a family-friendly event parents can take their children to without breaking the bank.
Huffsmith said people didn't have to be a part of the church to come to the festival, and no one was turned out away, but donations of canned or boxed food to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry were encouraged. He praised others and the church's board of christian education for their involvement and said the event is a way for the church to give back to the community.
"This gives us an opportunity to do something, bring the community together and have some fun," he said.
Different activities were held at the church, such as a performance by Chris Wilkinson, who performs under the name The Magic Guy. Wilkinson entertained children and adults alike with magic tricks and jokes. After the performance, the children formed a line for Wilkinson to make balloon animals for them.
Other activities were available such as a bounce house and a pie-eating contests. Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies Jeff Ross and Joe Ryan were on hand to make cards for parents with their child's photo and other information such as their height, weight and fingerprint. The deputies ask that parents keep the card and not let their children keep it. The deputies also had informational pamphlets on subjects such as domestic violence and fraud against the elderly.
You have free articles remaining.
Two of the children on the bounce house were Tazmar, 4 and Za'sha Pertilla, 3, as their grandmother Kathy Woodworth watched. Woodworth said she takes the children to the event every year.
"It's just fun, they have some comradery with the other little ones," Kathy said.
Gary Blowers, who has been with the church for decades, said he adores the smiles on attendees' faces, and added that he especially enjoyed Wilkinson's performance and the children's "squeals of laughter. That is so beautiful. It's like a song."
"It's something we can give away to the community that costs very, very little," Blowers said.