Smoke from wildfires in Canada is causing hazy conditions and poor air quality in Cayuga County and across upstate New York.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory through Wednesday due to the worsening conditions. As of 1 p.m., Auburn's air quality index was 191 — an unhealthy level, especially for older adults, young children and people with certain health ailments, such as heart disease or respiratory problems.

An alert issued by the Cayuga County Health Department, citing guidance from the state Department of Health, advises the public to limit strenuous outdoor physical activity and wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95 or KN95, if they are spending time outside.

"During this time you may want to keep your windows and doors closed to avoid letting outdoor air inside of your home," the local health department wrote in a news release. "Use air purifiers or air conditioning units with high-efficiency filters to improve indoor air quality if possible."

The conditions are hard to miss in Cayuga County. A smoky scent greets those walking outside and the haze is noticeable, especially in open areas. Two Cayuga County-area school districts, Jordan-Elbridge and Moravia, canceled outdoor activities because of the poor air quality.

An update from the National Weather Service notes that thicker smoke, with visibilities of 1.5 to 3 miles, is moving south from the wildfires in Canada. The agency, like others, advised residents to limit outdoor activities.

The wildfires causing the haze and poor air quality are mainly in Quebec, where nearly 160 fires have been reported. Smoke from the wildfires is descending on the United States, with several states reporting decreased air quality.

A DEC forest ranger, who is an expert wildland firefighter, has been deployed to Nova Scotia to assist with the firefighting efforts.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said Tuesday that his department's meteorologists have been closely monitoring weather patterns and other information to produce the air quality forecasts.

"DEC and our partners at the (state Department of Health) will continue to keep the public informed with the latest on air quality alerts, and I also continue to hope that all the responding firefighters, including our forest ranger, remain safe while working to get these blazes under control," Seggos said.