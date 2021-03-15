HEALing Community Study director to discuss rise in opioid related deaths on CCC TV show

Monika Salvage, the project director for the HEALing Community Study, will discuss the recent spike in local opioid related deaths on the next edition of "Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino."

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access.

On Thursday, March 18, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will be Port Byron Superintendent of Schools Neil O’Brien, the dean of Cayuga County’s superintendents. O'Brien, who is retiring this year, will talk about his decades of service and how Port Byron is dealing with changes caused by COVID-19. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.