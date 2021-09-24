Health advisory issued for some water users in Cayuga County

A boil-water notice has been issued for residents along Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said that the notice applies to residents who receive water from the Village of Cato.

A water main break Friday morning caused the system to lose pressure, increasing the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

The main break forced the Cato-Meridian Central School District to shift to a remote-only learning day.

Water users in the affected area should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water certified for sale by the state Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The health department said that harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice.