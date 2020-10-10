Health board tells Cayuga County lawmakers: More COVID-19 testing needed

One concern for the board of health is that testing sites started requiring asymptomatic individuals to pay a fee instead of billing their health insurance companies for the cost. These fees can exceed $100 for one test.

Since these testing sites are located outside of Cayuga County, there are added transportation costs to go to Syracuse or Tompkins County, where there are additional testing sites.

The state has no-charge testing sites in Monroe and Onondaga counties.

"However, Cayuga County residents deserve better by having access to no-cost, asymptomatic testing here in Cayuga County, preferably with rapid results," Cosachov wrote.

The lack of a no-charge testing site is affecting individuals who wish to visit family members in nursing homes. The state is allowing nursing home visitation, but visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their visit. Under the existing scenario, if they can't get tested at one of the state's sites, they would have to pay at least $100 for each test before visiting their loved one.