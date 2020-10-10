Health board tells Cayuga County lawmakers: More COVID-19 testing needed

With limited supplies and high costs for asymptomatic individuals to be tested, the Cayuga County Board of Health highlighted the need for more COVID-19 testing in a letter to the county Legislature.
Dr. John Cosachov, the health's board president, wrote in a letter that was released Saturday that with COVID-19 case rates increasing, there should be more access to testing and additional funding for the health department to hire more staff.
Cosachov echoed what Kathleen County, the county's public health director, told The Citizen in September. Between the cost of testing and the demand for supplies due to certain state mandates, the county didn't have enough testing kits.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that 400,000 rapid testing kits, which can determine whether you have COVID-19 within 15 minutes, will be distributed to Cayuga and other New York counties. While Cuddy acknowledged the rapid tests will help, there should be more testing options available, including a no-cost testing site in Cayuga County.
One concern for the board of health is that testing sites started requiring asymptomatic individuals to pay a fee instead of billing their health insurance companies for the cost. These fees can exceed $100 for one test.
Since these testing sites are located outside of Cayuga County, there are added transportation costs to go to Syracuse or Tompkins County, where there are additional testing sites.
The state has no-charge testing sites in Monroe and Onondaga counties.
"However, Cayuga County residents deserve better by having access to no-cost, asymptomatic testing here in Cayuga County, preferably with rapid results," Cosachov wrote.
The lack of a no-charge testing site is affecting individuals who wish to visit family members in nursing homes. The state is allowing nursing home visitation, but visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of their visit. Under the existing scenario, if they can't get tested at one of the state's sites, they would have to pay at least $100 for each test before visiting their loved one.
Another challenge, Cosachov noted, is that the test results may not come back in time for the person to visit their family member in a nursing home. Some laboratories, especially national chains, have backlogs that create delays. Sometimes it can take up to a week to get results.
The reopening of schools also increases the demand for COVID-19 testing. There are requests for employees and students to get tested for COVID-19.
"Local physicians have identified a need for more tests and again, we need no-cost, asymptomatic testing for students, families and employees," Cosachov wrote. "Regionally, the testing inequity and disparity of accessible testing is glaring and requires solutions to keep our schools open."
There is also a greater need for testing because the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise. With nine new cases over a four-day period this week, the county is up to 235 confirmed cases — 18 of which are active. There has been at least one new case in 29 of the last 30 days.
There were 42 new cases in September — the most in a month since May.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
