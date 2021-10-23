Health department: 94% of COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County were unvaccinated

Most of the 105 residents who have died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The department found that 99 of the 105 deaths were not vaccinated. There were six individuals who were vaccinated and died of COVID-19.

Health officials chose to review each of the 105 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. But that period includes much of 2020 when the vaccines were not available. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines did not receive federal emergency use authorizations until December. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths from March through November 2020.

For Cayuga County, the most deaths were reported in January (60) and December (14) — a time when there was limited vaccine availability. COVID-19 vaccines were offered to health care workers and long-term care residents before eligibility expanded to other groups of workers and older individuals.

The true test of the vaccines' efficacy has been the second COVID-19 wave in Cayuga County. Since Aug. 1, there have been 2,412 new cases. Hospitalizations increased, but did not reach the same level as the first surge when nearly half of the beds at Auburn Community Hospital, a 99-bed facility, were occupied by COVID patients.

Over the summer, the health department began releasing daily counts identifying the number of unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, along with the vaccination status of hospitalized patients. Unvaccinated cases account for nearly 63% of new cases since Aug. 23.

The gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated is smaller when reviewing the number of hospitalizations. There have been days when vaccinated patients outnumber the unvaccinated.

"While we are currently seeing a higher percentage of fully vaccinated individuals who are hospitalized, this does not suggest that the vaccine is not effective," the health department said in its situational update on Friday. "Some of these hospitalized, fully vaccinated cases may be elderly, those who are immunocompromised, or have underlying health issues."

Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 tend to be older. The health department reported 18 hospitalizations on Friday, 16 of whom are age 60 or older. Among all residents who are hospitalized, all but five are vaccinated.

Over the last few months, there have been 15 COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, including two in October. Twelve of the residents who died were over age 60. However, there were three younger individuals who died, including a woman in her 30s and two people in their 50s.

Citing privacy concerns, the health department does not release the vaccination status of residents who die of COVID-19. It also did not disclose whether any of the recent cases had underlying health conditions which may have contributed to their deaths.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

