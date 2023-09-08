Reports of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake have been increasing over the last week, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a news release on Friday.

With the increase in reports, the department issued a series of reminders about the toxins, which tend to appear on Owasco, Cayuga and Skaneateles lakes more often toward the end of summer.

The department asked the public to continue its policy of "know it, avoid it, report it" with regard to HABs. They look like discolored water with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or floating scum.

People should always stay away from HABs in lakes or streams, and never swim, fish, boat, wade or eat fish caught in areas with them. People should also never use water from a private supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated for any of the following purposes: drinking, cooking, preparing food, making infant formula, making ice or brushing teeth.

"Many lakefront households draw water directly from the lake for home use. As a reminder, the health department discourages this at all times," the department said. "Since individual water supplies are not regulated or monitored, it is not known if there is a health risk to drinking the water from your private water supply."

Lakefront homes were mailed educational materials this year with further information, the department said.

The department noted that in-home treatments like boiling water, disinfecting it with chlorine or ultraviolet radiation, or filtration units do not remove the toxins associated with HABs.

The Owasco Lake water that's used as public drinking water by the city of Auburn and the town of Owasco, and other municipalities that purchase water from them, is disinfected and monitored, the department said. Auburn and Owasco's treatment plants routinely check the water entering them from the lake, and have begun sampling public supplies since the middle of August for toxins.

The health department will notify residents if public water supplies are adversely impacted by HABs, it said.

Meanwhile, the public can see where the blooms have been reported at on.ny.gov/nyhabs. To report one, visit on.ny.gov/habform.