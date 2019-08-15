A communication error resulted in the premature application of an herbicide to treat an invasive plant on Cayuga Lake near the town of Genoa, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday.
According to a press release from the department, Endothall, a chemical used against the hydrilla — the aquatic invasive weed that infests portions of Cayuga Lake — was applied near Don's Marina in Genoa a week ahead of schedule.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notified residents of the planned application last week, so the health department hand delivered notices Thursday to residents in the affected area to inform them of the unplanned application.
The notification boundary stretches half a mile north to half a mile south of Don's Marina.
Residents were advised to not swim in the area until after noon on Friday, when the product will have sufficiently mixed with the water. There are no restrictions on fishing or boating or for using the water for irrigation or watering animals.
Atwater Association, the users of the lone public water system intake in the notification area, have been advised, as a precautionary measure, not to drink the water until samples collected by the Army Corps and the department show Endothall is not detected in the drinking water.
According to the release, public water system intakes in other parts of the lake are not expected to be impacted.
Regardless of the Endothall application, the state Department of Health advises residents who draw lake water for use in their homes to never use untreated lake water for drinking, making ice, washing produce, preparing foods, making baby formula or washing dishes.
Untreated lake water can contain bacteria, parasites, viruses, or harmful algal blooms that can cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Originally from Asia, hydrilla is an invasive species of aquatic plant that can threaten wildlife, water quality, and recreational and economic uses of waterways by choking them with the density of its vegetation.