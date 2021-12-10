Health officials: Cayuga County has nearly 600 COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving

Nearly 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks since Thanksgiving, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The statistic was included in a holiday update released by the department on Friday. From Nov. 26 through Dec. 8, 599 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to health officials, 70% of the positive cases are unvaccinated and 142 cases are among children under age 18.

With Christmas and New Year's Day approaching, the health department urged residents to "practice safe behaviors" to protect family members and friends. Using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department encouraged people to wear masks in indoor or crowded areas, stay six feet away from others, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Other guidance includes handwashing, covering coughs, cleaning and disinfecting frequently used objects, and staying home if you feel ill.

"We know these practices work to limit the spread of disease and urge people to perform them to protect yourselves and our community," the department said.

The health department also urged residents to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, 55.3% of Cayuga County's total population is fully vaccinated. The rate is slightly higher (58.3%) among those ages 5 and older who are eligible to get the vaccine.

While the department is holding vaccination clinics, COVID-19 vaccines are available at state-run sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds, and local pharmacies.

In other news:

• A Cayuga County man in his 40s died of COVID-19, according to the health department. The county's virus-related death toll is up to 112.

The health department noted that there have been five COVID-19 deaths since Thanksgiving.

• The county had 63 new cases on Thursday, increasing its December total to 463. It is on pace to have nearly 1,600 cases this month.

There are nine residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations has been unchanged for five consecutive days.

• Cayuga's active case count decreased from 418 to 393 in one day. The number of active cases remains at an 11-month high.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

