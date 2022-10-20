Health officials say Cayuga County has 'high community level of COVID-19'

With two COVID-19 deaths and more than 30 hospitalizations, local health officials are alerting the public that there is a "high community level" of the virus in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department does not release case data as it did earlier in the pandemic, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the county's case rate is 168.46 per 100,000 people. Based on that metric and others, including hospitalizations, the CDC reports the county has a high COVID-19 community level. Residents are advised to wear masks in indoor public settings and while using public transportation.

COVID hospitalizations have been on the rise in Cayuga County. There was a spike a few weeks ago, with hospitalizations more than doubling. Now, there are 31 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. The data is gathered from Auburn Community Hospital and the three hospitals in Syracuse.

Nearly all of the patients are ages 50 and older with varying vaccination statuses. Twenty-one of the residents have received at least one booster shot, although it's unknown if they have the most recent booster that was developed to protect against new variants. Five are fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster, while five more are unvaccinated, including one resident under age 10.

The health department reported two more COVID-19 deaths since last week. A man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No other information was released, including whether they were vaccinated and received booster shots.

As COVID surges in the community again, the health department is relaying the CDC's recommendation to wear masks in public, stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if you are experiencing symptoms of the virus.