Health officials warn of hand sanitizers containing methanol

The Upstate New York Poison Center is warning consumers about hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol.

In a statement Wednesday, the center, based at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, said that the Food and Drug Administration recently added more names to the list of hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a toxic substance that is not approved for use in hand sanitizers. The list, which is now up to 115 products, is posted on the FDA's website.

The poison center said that since mid-July it has received 49 calls about these products from it 54-county service area. Overall calls for information about hand sanitizers in general and for ingestions/exposures has more than doubled from last year.

Most hand sanitizers contain ethyl alcohol (ethanol). While dangerous if ingested, it is safe when used as directed for keeping hands clean from germs. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for any hand sanitizer. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol is often used in pesticides, paint thinner and antifreeze. It can be toxic if absorbed through the skin (though this is rare) and deadly if ingested. Children especially are at high risk as they often explore their surroundings by taste.

“Unfortunately, with these products, there is no way for consumers to tell if the product contains methanol,” Upstate New York Poison Center Director of Public Education and Communications Gail Banach said. “Methanol is not approved for use in hand sanitizers, so it will not be listed on the ingredient panel, even if it is inside, so we recommend everyone check the list from the FDA.”

