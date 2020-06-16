Health risk grounds Syracuse Honor Flight for veterans

Honor Flight Syracuse has canceled its plans for the remainder of the year because of the health risks posed by COVID-19.
The local arm of Honor Flight Network, Honor Flight Syracuse flies central New York veterans, at no cost to them, to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.
"The health and safety of the veterans we serve is Honor Flight Syracuse’s top priority, and with that in mind, we made the decision to pause Mission 15, which was to be held in May 2020," a news release from Honor Flight said. "At the time, we were hopeful for our Fall Mission. Since then we have been in close contact with Honor Flight Network, which has been closely monitoring guidance from the health authorities concerning COVID-19 both here and in Washington, DC. In accordance with Honor Flight Network policy, Honor Flight Syracuse has made the difficult decision to suspend all planned missions in 2020."
Serving World War II, Korean War and terminally ill veterans, Honor Flight Syracuse conducts flights from April through October and has completed 14 missions since 2012.
The group said that veterans and guardians who had been planning to travel on Mission 15 will be contacted regarding the trip, now planned for April 2021. Honor Flight said it will continue to accept the names of deceased veterans to be honored with a Flags of Our Heroes Ceremony on its next mission.
For more information on the program, visit honorflightsyracuse.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.