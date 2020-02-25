Hearing set for possible removal of Mentz planning board members

Morgan spoke about a new proposal at the Mentz planning board meeting earlier this month for a transfer station at the intersection of Lasher Road and Route 31. At Tuesday's town board meeting, some people explained their issues with Morgan's latest proposal and with how the planning board meeting went.

Mentz resident Donna Trumble, who had attended the planning board meeting, told the town board Tuesday night that she and other community members had concerns about the station, including possible environmental issues, smell and how property values would be affected.

"We just don't want it," Trumble said. "Put it in somebody else's backyard."

Trumble said planning board members told the public to be quiet, that they couldn't be at the meeting, which is open to the public, and were rude to town Councilor Barbara Clancy. Clancy verified those accusations after the meeting.

"They weren't happy that we were in here at this meeting," Trumble said.

Councilor Matthew Poyneer said at Tuesday's meeting that as elected officials, the town board can appoint and remove people from the planning board, "but it's certainly your meeting."