Hearing set for proposed Cayuga County tax exemption for disabled, seniors

"Depending on how it's worded, it makes people think that you're making it harder for them," Anderson said. "I think that was the confusion."

Residents called her department with concerns that more people would be disqualified for property tax discounts, but Anderson said the proposed law is meant to increase eligibility and adopt the income limits set by New York state in 2009.

Exemptions for county property tax exemptions currently bottom out at 20%, and the resolution proposes extending the scale to include more exemptions at 15%, 10% and 5%.

A vote to set a public hearing on the proposed adjustments passed the committee unanimously on Tuesday evening. "It's helping some of the most vulnerable among us, so I think it's an appropriate course of action," said Legislator Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus.

Legislator Charlie Ripley, R-Summerhill, said he got phone calls from constituents who had positive things to say about the resolution, while Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, noted that more tax exemptions require the responsibility to be shifted somewhere else.

Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, asked Anderson whether other counties have adopted similar adjustments, but Anderson said updates happen sporadically and it's not always clear when other counties make changes.