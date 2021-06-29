Heat advisories in Cayuga County for third straight day

The National Weather Service's advisories map for upstate New York has a familiar look for Tuesday.

For the third consecutive day, several counties in central New York and the Finger Lakes regions are under heat advisories due to the high temperatures and humidity. Those conditions make people who are engaging in outdoor activity more susceptible to heat illness.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The advisories for Tuesday predict heat index values in the upper 90s. For northern Cayuga County, an advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. For southern Cayuga County, as well as all of Seneca and Onondaga counties, it runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS said.