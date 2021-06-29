Heat advisories in Cayuga County for third straight day

The National Weather Service's advisories map for upstate New York has a familiar look for Tuesday.
For the third consecutive day, several counties in central New York and the Finger Lakes regions are under heat advisories due to the high temperatures and humidity. Those conditions make people who are engaging in outdoor activity more susceptible to heat illness.
The advisories for Tuesday predict heat index values in the upper 90s. For northern Cayuga County, an advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. For southern Cayuga County, as well as all of Seneca and Onondaga counties, it runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS said.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."