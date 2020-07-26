Heat advisories return Monday for Cayuga County area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sweltering summer of 2020 will continue into the final week of July, with the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories for central New York and the Finger Lakes regions on Monday.

Southern and northern Cayuga County will be under an advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday due to expected high temperatures and humidity. The NWS said conditions could lead to heat illness for people who don't take proper precautions.

In the northern half of the county, heat index values are expected to reach into the upper 90s, while in the southern half, they will top out in the mid 90s.

The NWS issued the following statement for people to avoid heat-related health issues: