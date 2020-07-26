Heat advisories return Monday for Cayuga County area

The sweltering summer of 2020 will continue into the final week of July, with the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories for central New York and the Finger Lakes regions on Monday.
Southern and northern Cayuga County will be under an advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday due to expected high temperatures and humidity. The NWS said conditions could lead to heat illness for people who don't take proper precautions.
In the northern half of the county, heat index values are expected to reach into the upper 90s, while in the southern half, they will top out in the mid 90s.
The NWS issued the following statement for people to avoid heat-related health issues:
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
