Heat advisory continues this week in Cayuga County area

The National Weather Service continues to have heat advisories in place for much of central New York and the Finger Lakes regions, including all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The advisory is now in effect from through 8 p.m. Thursday in southern Cayuga County and 8 p.m. Friday in northern Cayuga County. Heat index values, which include temperature and humidity levels, will reach the mid- to upper-90s.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

The agency also recommends people try to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

