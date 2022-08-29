Heat advisory includes all of Cayuga County

The National Weather Service is warning that the combination of high temperatures and humidity today could lead to heat illness in much of central New York and the Finger Lakes.

A heat advisory runs from noon to 7 p.m. for an area that includes all of Cayuga County, as well as neighboring counties of Wayne, Seneca, Tompkins, Onondaga and Oswego.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the agency said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1."

